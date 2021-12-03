Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Christmas parade returns to downtown Jonesboro

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 74 years later and the Jonesboro Christmas Parade continued the legacy Thursday night.

This year, it returned to Downtown Jonesboro after last year’s reverse parade.

Hundreds of people filled Downtown Jonesboro for the parade.

“Events like the Christmas Parade may bring in an audience that doesn’t normally come downtown,” said Nancy Owens, creative manager for the Recovery Room.

She said last year was different with no parade downtown so this year felt good to see everyone back in the area.

“We’re excited, we’re excited to have people walking and parking and seeing how well lit and how safe it is down here. And how many cool businesses and how many things are happening,” said Owens.

The Jaycees host the parade each year.

The president, Hilary Trickey, said this year was all about the kids. The group really wanted them to experience a true Christmas parade.

“It is so exciting, we are so proud to bring it back downtown. It is the parade home,” said Trickey.

All of the proceeds from the parade are going right back into the community, including helping to buy toys and food for families in need.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man

Latest News

A Crittenden County police chief has been suspended from his duties pending an investigation...
Investigation continues for police chief in sexual assault case
Jonesboro Municipal Center
City officials, police meet with school leaders on youth violence
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder