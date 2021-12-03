Christmas parade returns to downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 74 years later and the Jonesboro Christmas Parade continued the legacy Thursday night.

This year, it returned to Downtown Jonesboro after last year’s reverse parade.

Hundreds of people filled Downtown Jonesboro for the parade.

“Events like the Christmas Parade may bring in an audience that doesn’t normally come downtown,” said Nancy Owens, creative manager for the Recovery Room.

She said last year was different with no parade downtown so this year felt good to see everyone back in the area.

“We’re excited, we’re excited to have people walking and parking and seeing how well lit and how safe it is down here. And how many cool businesses and how many things are happening,” said Owens.

The Jaycees host the parade each year.

The president, Hilary Trickey, said this year was all about the kids. The group really wanted them to experience a true Christmas parade.

“It is so exciting, we are so proud to bring it back downtown. It is the parade home,” said Trickey.

All of the proceeds from the parade are going right back into the community, including helping to buy toys and food for families in need.

