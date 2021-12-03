Energy Alert
City officials, police meet with school leaders on youth violence

Jonesboro Municipal Center
Jonesboro Municipal Center(KAIT-TV)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, police, and city school leaders met Wednesday to discuss tackling juvenile violence in the community.

The mayor mentioned in an interview he was scheduling the meeting to figure out ways to keep the youth from being behind bars.

“Involving our youth in our community and in other activities in our community keeps them away from drugs which lead to crime,” Mayor Copenhaver said.

Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks attended the meeting and stated her concerns that children were going down the wrong path.

“I think social media provides a lot of negative role models very often for our youth and we have to look for ways– positive ways to spend their time and energy,” Dr. Wilbanks said.

Dr. Wilbanks added she wants to keep youth involved in the community by adding more extracurricular activities for all youth to participate in.

“We’re trying to pull in some of those youth that might not have planned activities after school,” she said, “those are stationed all around the city of Jonesboro.”

The superintendent mentioned keeping constant communication with other schools, the city, and the police will help everyone come up with ways to “best serve our community.”

No details have been released on the date and topic of the next meeting.

