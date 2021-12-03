Energy Alert
Convicted sex offender accused of internet stalking child

Jonesboro police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Andrew Cooper after they said a forensic search of his cell phone uncovered his conversation with a 13-yaer-old girl.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Level 2 registered sex offender convicted in 2015 of sexual assault now faces a new charge of stalking a child on the internet.

Jonesboro police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Andrew Cooper after they said a forensic search of his cell phone uncovered his conversation with a 13-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause affidavit, as a condition of his status as a registered sex offender, Cooper was “not allowed to have access to social media accounts.”

However, a search of his phone requested by an Arkansas Crimes Against Children agent, showed Cooper had been having a conversation with a girl.

“During the first part of the conversation the juvenile was asked how old she was and she advised 13,” the affidavit stated. “Cooper then asked what is the oldest person she would date and she said 17.”

Detectives allege Cooper then sent a stock photo of a white juvenile male and said he was 16.

“In that conversation, Cooper sent a penis picture to the juvenile female and also asked for pictures of her,” the court document stated.

Cooper then reportedly asked if she would ever date Black guys. When the girl said yes, investigators said he then sent a stock photo of a Black juvenile male.

“Cooper then started to talk about both of them dating her and what they could do sexually,” the affidavit said.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Cooper and set his bond at $50,000 cash-only, with a Jan. 19 circuit court date. Fowler also issued a no-contact order with the victim.

According to online court records, Cooper was convicted in 2015 of second-degree sexual assault after he admitted to having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl he had met at a skating rink.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four years suspended imposition of sentence.

He was later released on parole.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

