Dec. 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another warm day ahead for Region 8. Clouds increase on Friday, but rain chances hold off until early Saturday morning.

Showers look light for most. Better rain chances and heavier rain moves in on Sunday.

Highs drop to the 50s on Saturday and increase back into the mid-60s on Sunday.

The quick warm-up should be enough to fuel occasional thunder with the rain. Next week looks colder and should bring more rain chances.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states.

The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates.

A text about Thanksgiving dinner that was accidentally sent to a wrong number six years ago has sparked an enduring friendship. Now it’s inspiring a film.

74 years later and the Jonesboro Christmas Parade continued the legacy Thursday night.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

