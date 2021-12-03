Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Grizzlies set NBA record in win over OKC Thunder

Grizzlies set franchise/NBA records in rout of OKC
Grizzlies set franchise/NBA records in rout of OKC(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - History was made at FedExForum Thursday night, not just for the Memphis Grizzlies, but for the entire NBA as the Griz host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies took no pity and had no mercy on OKC.

It was another strong night for Jaren Jackson, Jr. The seven-footer out of Michigan State was more confident in his drives to the hole, and really confident letting it go from long range ( 6-7 from 3, 9-11 overall, 27 points 3 boards, 2 blocks for Triple J).

DeAnthony Melton was off the bench doing his ‘Mr. Do-Something’ thing. Speaking of the bench, the Grizzlies set a franchise record 93 off the Oak.

Rookie Santi Aldama led the way with 18. John Konchar added 17, including the dunk that put Memphis over the franchise record 150 point mark. The Griz with nine players in double figures. The Grizzlies set the NBA record for largest margin of victory at an amazing 73 points.

Memphis obliterated OKC with a final score of 152-79 The Grizzlies, now 12-10, next play at the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
Armed man killed in late night shooting

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UCA on Saturday
Arkansas Razorbacks
#9 Arkansas men’s basketball hosts Little Rock on Saturday
Arkansas State great Ryan Aplin served as Red Wolves RBs coach in 2021.
Report: Ryan Aplin heading to Georgia Southern as co-offensive coordinator
Red Wolves fall at Northwestern State
Arkansas State women's basketball falls to Northwestern State