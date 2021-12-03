Energy Alert
Jonesboro Library launches three-day campaign

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is running a three-day campaign called “Love Your Library.”

From Dec. 2 until Dec. 4, the library hopes to have 2,000 patrons, 120 new library cards, 40 card renewals, and 10,000 items checked out.

Library merchandise will also be on sale.

This stems after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the library to not have as many activities or events that engage the public and draw more patrons.

Brandi Hodges, the library’s public relations manager, said the campaign is meant to remind people the library is here for everyone.

“Our goal, as a library, is to serve the entire population and just have a little bit of everything,” Hodges said. “For example, if you’re getting everything ready to get some holiday things prepared for your family, or you’re challenging yourself to try something new, we have a book for that.”

Hodges added people are welcome to use computers at the library for anything they need such as contacting family and friends or applying for a job.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

