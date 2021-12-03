Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury on Thursday convicted him on two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Rhatez Demore Furlow, 32, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 135 years in prison after a three-day trial in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Furlow was arrested by Jonesboro police in July 2019 after an investigation into the shooting deaths of Kafena Russell and Johnny Ray Russell.

Police said the Russells - who were brother and sister - were found shot to death inside an apartment on Melrose Street and that Furlow confessed to the murder.

Chrestman said prosecutors and investigators helped to build the case against Furlow.

“(Prosecutors) (Martin) Lilly and (Gina M.) Nelson are making a real difference. They’ve tried another serious offense case and won. The message is clear - this community will not tolerate violence,” Chrestman said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

