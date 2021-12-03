Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder

Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)((Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury on Thursday convicted him on two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Rhatez Demore Furlow, 32, of Jonesboro was sentenced to 135 years in prison after a three-day trial in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Furlow was arrested by Jonesboro police in July 2019 after an investigation into the shooting deaths of Kafena Russell and Johnny Ray Russell.

Police said the Russells - who were brother and sister - were found shot to death inside an apartment on Melrose Street and that Furlow confessed to the murder.

Chrestman said prosecutors and investigators helped to build the case against Furlow.

“(Prosecutors) (Martin) Lilly and (Gina M.) Nelson are making a real difference. They’ve tried another serious offense case and won. The message is clear - this community will not tolerate violence,” Chrestman said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect

Latest News

The Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library is inviting everyone to make a visit to the...
Jonesboro Library launches three-day campaign
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is hosting a 3-day event to help people learn...
Jonesboro Library launches three-day campaign
No Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide