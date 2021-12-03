Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
A $1 million bond was set for Dangelo Vandell Lewis, 20, of Jonesboro during a probable cause...
$1 million bond set for suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
Armed man killed in late night shooting

Latest News

Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he drove his truck through a fence at the...
Police: Man crashed through airport gate, prevented plane from takeoff
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting
A $1 million bond was set for Dangelo Vandell Lewis, 20, of Jonesboro during a probable cause...
$1 million bond set for suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson