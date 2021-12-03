Meat price increases leave restaurant owners nervous

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of meat has reached levels it has not seen since 1990, with almost a 15 percent increase in everything from fish to chicken.

The owner of Que 49, in Jonesboro, Skip Steele, says these prices are killing his restaurant.

“We went from being a very profitable restaurant to operating at a loss this year,” said Steele.

Restaurant owners say that inflation impacts other parts of their business besides the actual food. When they must pay more for inventory that is less than they can pay their employees, it makes it difficult to keep up on maintenance and make upgrades to their building.

Kenyatta Ward is the owner of Sweet Tooth Headquarters and she says these prices have affected everything she can do at her restaurant.

“The price is going up not just with that, but with help, you know it just has all been hard,” said Ward. “It also has affected the amount of food that I can order.”

She says with the less food she orders the less food she can make. The high purchase prices cause a snowball effect that owners cannot stop.

With no end in sight, restaurant owners are just going to have to hold their breath and hope that these prices fall.

