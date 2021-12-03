Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Meat price increases leave restaurant owners nervous

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of meat has reached levels it has not seen since 1990, with almost a 15 percent increase in everything from fish to chicken.

The owner of Que 49, in Jonesboro, Skip Steele, says these prices are killing his restaurant.

“We went from being a very profitable restaurant to operating at a loss this year,” said Steele.

Restaurant owners say that inflation impacts other parts of their business besides the actual food. When they must pay more for inventory that is less than they can pay their employees, it makes it difficult to keep up on maintenance and make upgrades to their building.

Kenyatta Ward is the owner of Sweet Tooth Headquarters and she says these prices have affected everything she can do at her restaurant.

“The price is going up not just with that, but with help, you know it just has all been hard,” said Ward. “It also has affected the amount of food that I can order.”

She says with the less food she orders the less food she can make. The high purchase prices cause a snowball effect that owners cannot stop.

With no end in sight, restaurant owners are just going to have to hold their breath and hope that these prices fall.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children
Howard Earl Holmes
Body found in ditch identified as missing Wynne man
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Julius Martel Henry, 35, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Man accused of shooting at murder suspect
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide

Latest News

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Money for libraries, assisted living centers slated in state
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
According to authorities, Paragould firefighters responded to the First United Methodist Church...
Paragould firefighters rescue man having seizure