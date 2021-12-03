Missouri man arrested after shooting at deputy, family

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man faces nearly 20 charges after authorities say he shot at a Dunklin County deputy and a family during a domestic disturbance.

According to a media release from Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, deputies arrested Patrick Skelton, 28, of Senath following the incident Thursday evening on Highway Z near Kennett.

“When [the deputy] responded, he found Skelton’s girlfriend and her four-year-old child. Soon after, her parents arrived on the scene,” Jain said. “While the deputy was gathering information, Skelton, who had crashed a car nearby, began shooting at them. One bullet struck one of the victim’s vehicles.”

Skelton was found in a nearby ditch with a 9mm pistol and threatened officers on the scene, Jain said.

“After being taken into custody, he threatened another police officer and said he wished he had killed the deputy,” Jain said.

Skelton was arrested on suspicion of five counts of assault in the first degree, five counts of armed criminal action, seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, domestic assault in the third degree, and driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender.

On Friday, Dec. 3, a judge set Skelton’s bond at $750,000 cash-only.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.