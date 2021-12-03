Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri reports 1st case of COVID-19 omicron variant

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the...
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.(KTTC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”

According to DHSS, they were notified by public health partners of a sample presumed positive for the omicron variant originating from a St. Louis City resident who had recent domestic travel history.

They said the sample was originally sequenced as part of commercial laboratory surveillance and results are currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC.

“The Delta variant is still the predominant variant present in Missouri, currently representing well over 99 percent of the cases. Citizens are urged to complete their vaccination series for COVID-19 and get their booster,” said Kauerauf.

To learn more about Missouri’s variant monitoring efforts, visit Health.Mo.Gov.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
A $1 million bond was set for Dangelo Vandell Lewis, 20, of Jonesboro during a probable cause...
$1 million bond set for suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
Armed man killed in late night shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The following map shows COVID-19 numbers for school districts around the state of Arkansas...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers
Baxter Regional Medical Center in Arkansas has started a new group session program for those...
Mountain Home, Ark. hospital starts COVID-19 grief program
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases