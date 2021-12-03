Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Netflix to produce movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up

Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton, believing it was her grandson's number, and invited him to Thanksgiving. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix is making a movie about a famous Thanksgiving text mix-up that turned into a tradition and an unlikely friendship.

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrated their sixth Thanksgiving together this year.

They first met in 2016 when Dench sent a text inviting Hinton over for dinner. It was meant for her grandson, who had changed his phone number.

Hinton, then a high school senior, accepted the offer anyway, and she welcomed him for dinner.

Their story went viral on social media, and now it will be recounted in a movie called, “The Thanksgiving Text.”

The friends said they’re excited to share their story with the world and hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections they wouldn’t normally make.

They also said they feel so blessed to find genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistake text.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Biden outlines new steps to combat COVID through the winter months.
Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP’s virus barbs
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision due for parents in deadly Michigan high school shooting
The state confirmed Tuesday that an inspector did detect a fuel odor when visiting two schools...
Petroleum found in Pearl Harbor tap water
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way