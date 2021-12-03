Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

By Maricela De La Cruz, KCRA
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KCRA) – As the first cases of the omicron variant are confirmed in the United States, Tyler Rendon and his wife Angelina are still grieving the death of their 3-month-old son.

Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.

“Protect those babies because they can’t get vaccinated,” Angelina said through tears. “I don’t know how many times doctors told me, ‘Don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by COVID,’ but he was, unfortunately.”

Tyler would’ve had his first birthday in October. Now, his parents are asking others to check on their youngest ones – especially newborns.

“They can’t talk. They can’t fight for themselves. They can’t tell you what’s wrong,” Tyler said. “My baby let out a distinct cry at the end of it and that was him letting us know that was him giving up.”

As vaccinations for 5–11-year-olds are still being encouraged, health officials remind parents who are still hesitating that COVID and the variants don’t discriminate.

“Just because you’re younger or don’t have any underlying conditions, that doesn’t mean you’re always going to have mild symptoms,” said Dr. Dean Blumberg, a pediatric infectious disease expert from UC Davis Health. “Anybody can have a severe infection of COVID, and deaths have occurred at every age.”

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
Armed man killed in late night shooting

Latest News

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of the charges against the parents of the teen suspect accused...
Michigan prosecutor: 'Gun owners have a responsibility'
Tyler Rendon, Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs