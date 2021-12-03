Police: Man crashed through airport gate, prevented plane from takeoff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he drove his truck through a fence at the airport and stopped a plane from taking off because he thought LeBron James was on board.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, 3901 Lindbergh Dr.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Eric Dale Estes drove his truck through “a large chain-link gate, knocking it over, before he tried to get into several planes.”

When officers arrived, they reported finding him sitting on the runway in front of a plane that was trying to takeoff.

“Officers asked him what he was doing and he said he was waiting on LeBron James who was on the plane,” the affidavit stated.

On Friday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Estes with first-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony; as well as disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in or on a vehicle/structure/premises, both misdemeanors.

Fowler set Estes’s bond at $25,000 cash/surety, with a Jan. 19 circuit court date. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration special agent at the airport told investigators they may pursue federal charges.

