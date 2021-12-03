Energy Alert
Preparing for an earthquake, aftermath crucial in region

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The threat of an earthquake is not something we usually think about on a day-to-day basis, but they are a danger that everyone should always be prepared for.

Most of the earthquakes in Northeast Arkansas are deep underground, meaning a magnitude of less than 2.6.

The state of Arkansas sees a couple dozen of earthquakes each year, which makes them a real danger to communities.

Michael McCammon, the Emergency Services Director for Greene County, says that earthquakes are something that everyone should have a plan for.

“You need to have enough stuff, enough supplies to take care of yourself during that time because the store is not going to be open” McCammon said. “You’re not going to have access to buy those supplies when this happens.”

However, McCammon is not saying that people have to Doomsday prep, but rather just make sure that you have certain things like nonperishable foods, batteries, blankets, and flashlights.

McCammon also stressed that in a situation like this, emergency services will not be able to help out right away because of expected phone line damage.

Scott Ausbrooks is the state geologist of Arkansas and he says you can take baby steps to better protect yourself and your family.

“You know, keep heavy objects off your top bookshelves, your top shelves because that’s what’s going to come down first,” said Ausbrooks. “If the shaking starts, get away from windows, or glass, you expect that to break first.”

For more information on how to prepare for an earthquake, visit here.

