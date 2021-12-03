Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Ryan Aplin heading to Georgia Southern as co-offensive coordinator

Arkansas State great Ryan Aplin served as Red Wolves RBs coach in 2021.
Arkansas State great Ryan Aplin served as Red Wolves RBs coach in 2021.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf great has another coaching opportunity in the Sun Belt.

KNEA’s Brad Bobo & Football Scoop were first to report that Ryan Aplin is leaving Arkansas State to become the Georgia Southern co-offensive coordinator. Aplin served as the A-State running backs coach in 2021.

The Florida native has playcalling experience in FBS & FCS. Aplin spent 2020 as the Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Before that, he was North Alabama offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. The record-setting QB also had coaching stops at Chattanooga, Auburn, and Ole Miss. Aplin played & coached for Gus Malzahn & Hugh Freeze

Aplin still holds the Arkansas State records for career total offense (12,514 yards), completions (906) and passing yards (10,758). He’s 2nd in program history with 67 touchdown passes.

Clay Helton was hired as Georgia Southern head coach last month.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Reese Hamsmith's mom described her as spunky, sassy and full-of-life, but in October of 2020,...
Experts warn of potential holiday hazards for young children

Latest News

Red Wolves fall at Northwestern State
Arkansas State women's basketball falls to Northwestern State
Jon Sumrall is Troy University's new head football coach.
Troy names Jon Sumrall as new head football coach
Red Wolves fell to Northwestern State Thursday night.
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Northwestern State
Arkansas Razorbacks
Eaton has 3 pts, Arkansas women’s basketball falls to UCF