Report: Ryan Aplin heading to Georgia Southern as co-offensive coordinator

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf great has another coaching opportunity in the Sun Belt.

KNEA’s Brad Bobo & Football Scoop were first to report that Ryan Aplin is leaving Arkansas State to become the Georgia Southern co-offensive coordinator. Aplin served as the A-State running backs coach in 2021.

The Florida native has playcalling experience in FBS & FCS. Aplin spent 2020 as the Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Before that, he was North Alabama offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. The record-setting QB also had coaching stops at Chattanooga, Auburn, and Ole Miss. Aplin played & coached for Gus Malzahn & Hugh Freeze

Aplin still holds the Arkansas State records for career total offense (12,514 yards), completions (906) and passing yards (10,758). He’s 2nd in program history with 67 touchdown passes.

Clay Helton was hired as Georgia Southern head coach last month.

