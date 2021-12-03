Energy Alert
US Navy Blue Angels talk 2022 Mid-South Airshow

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were in Millington Friday morning to give details on their upcoming airshow.

The Blue Angels will take to the skies for the Mid-South Airshow on June 18-19, 2022. Katlin Forster, Blue Angel No. 8 and the events coordinator, says two new aircraft will be featured in the show for the first time in the Bluff City.

She says the flight team is looking forward to the show season.

“We have 32 shows this coming year, so expect a full season. We learned a lot of flexibility and creativity over the past couple of years so, ready to apply that and continue to interact with the public in a safe and appropriate manner,” she said.

Tickets to the Midsouth Airshow can be purchased at www.MidsouthAirshow.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

