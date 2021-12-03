Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wheel flies into man’s windshield, killing him

A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed...
A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed through his windshield.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed through his windshield.

Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 2 on Interstate 630 East in Little Rock.

Matthew Boswell, 30, of Trumann was eastbound when the rear driver’s side wheel flew off of a westbound 2021 Dodge Ram.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the wheel flew over the concrete barrier and struck Boswell’s windshield, killing him.

Following the collision, Boswell’s 2013 Hyundai came to a stop in the lane of traffic. An eastbound 2014 Chevrolet was unable to stop before colliding with Boswell’s car.

ASP did not identify the other drivers and reported no other injuries.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash
Rhatez Furlow (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to 135 years in prison in double murder
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after they say they found a 9mm handgun on him at a high...
17-year-old arrested with gun at school
Police have arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in a deadly shooting.
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro homicide
A Blytheville man with a gun died after police said he went to a home and started a fight.
Armed man killed in late night shooting

Latest News

FILE - Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Zach's GMR8 Forecast for 12/3/21
Zach's GMR8 Forecast for 12/3/21
74th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade
Christmas parade returns to downtown Jonesboro
The 2021 Christmas Parade returned to Downtown Jonesboro Thursday.
Christmas parade returns to downtown Jonesboro