A-State receives $25 million contribution for Windgate Hall of Art and Innovation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Windgate Foundation made history Friday at Arkansas State University.

The foundation pledged to contribute $25 million to the university.

There will soon be a new building on campus. That is what the money is going towards.

The Windgate Foundation gave a challenge gift to help in the construction and maintenance of the Windgate Hall of Art and Innovation.

The announcement comes after the ASU System Board of Trustees voted to accept the money and designate it to the building.

ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said this new addition to the campus will connect the campus.

“What Windgate Hall will do is bring us together. Art and engineering, art and computer science, art and business, and art and anyone else who wants to join with art,” he said.

Earlier this year, the university held a ribbon-cutting for the Windgate Center for Three-Dimensional Arts. That was also funded by the foundation.

The announcement of the funds and new building also included a new district on campus, the Art and Innovation District.

The Windgate Hall will anchor this part of campus.

Many leaders on campus stressed how important art is to every aspect of campus.

The new Windgate Hall will fuse together multiple academic areas with art.

“I envision the district with an outdoor sculpture, performances, lectures, and collaboration. A place to create a place, to innovate,” said Dr. Carl Cates, dean of Liberal Arts and Communications at ASU.

The next steps in the process of building and adding to the art district on campus will begin next year.

The process will start with fundraising and more discussions related to Windgate Hall and the groundbreaking and construction schedules.

