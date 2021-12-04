Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed...
Wheel flies into man’s windshield, killing him
Arkansas State Police have now opened a sexual assault investigation into a Crittenden County...
ASP opens criminal investigation into police chief in sexual assault case
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in the area around Marion...
Crews respond to crash at Marion Berry
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge
St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases