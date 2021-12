MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - McCrory is heading to War Memorial for the first time in 6 years.

They used a goal line stand to beat Poyen 20-18 in the 2A State Semifinals. The Jaguars move to 12-1 & the state finals. Chris Kennon’s crew will face Fordyce December 10th at 7:00pm in Little Rock.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.