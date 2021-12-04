Energy Alert
Safety tips to keep your home safe during the holidays

By Noelle Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police said home break-ins and burglaries are a reoccurring problem especially during the holiday season. Certain safety measures can stop you from becoming a victim.

“Every year there is a bit of a spike in home invasions, specifically burglaries,” Sgt. Joey Haan said.

Sgt. Haan, with the Cape PD said his department is on high alert for home break-ins this holiday season. However, he explained these safety tips can keep your house safe.

“If you have any family or friends that you trust with a spare key to keep an eye on your property and to be aware of what vehicles are supposed to be there. What people should be on your property,” he said.

He said the next step is adding a security system, one you can control from far away.

“Put on that illusion basically that you are inside the house, even though you are not,” Sgt. Haan said.

“We have alarm systems where you can set up a schedule. You can turn certain lights on at certain times of the day or night that makes you look like you’re home even though you’re not there,” Bobby Hess, with HD Media Systems said.

Hess is an alarm technician with HD Media Systems. He said he sees almost double the amount customers leading up to Christmas.

“People tend to want the wireless systems with the phone apps that you can arm and disarm with your phone. You can see if you have doors or windows that have been broken into or opened,” Hess said.

Hess said security systems that show what’s going on inside and outside of your house are the best ones you can buy.

“This is actually one in the store over here and it just gives you video of wherever we want to put it. Security systems protect your doors, windows, perimeter of your building. The Camera System actually lets you view. It captures license plates. It captures people,” Hess said.

If you are home during break-in, Haan urges you to find a safe place and call for help.

“Try to make it somewhere safe inside your house as fast as possible. Lock the doors with your family inside. Call 911, be as descriptive as possible, remain quiet and wait for us to respond,” Sgt. Haan said.

Hess suggest to have your security system installed by a professional.

