Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend back in the Bluff City today

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of runners are here in the Bluff City for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

Runners from 72 countries and all 50 states started hitting the starting line Saturday morning to run for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Last year’s marathon was virtual because of the pandemic. But this year it’s back in full force.

And Rick Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising arm, announced the St. Jude Heroes helped the hospital reach its $100 million milestone this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed...
Wheel flies into man’s windshield, killing him
Arkansas State Police have now opened a sexual assault investigation into a Crittenden County...
ASP opens criminal investigation into police chief in sexual assault case
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in the area around Marion...
Crews respond to crash at Marion Berry
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting
Spencer Denton/St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Marathon underway
James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed...
Parents of Oxford school shooting suspect in custody, police say
Josh Duggar trial focusing on computer where child porn was found