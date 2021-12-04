Two arrested in Missouri shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a store in Steele, Mo., authorities said Saturday.

James O. Stewart, 30, of Steele and the juvenile, whose name was not released, were arrested in the case.

According to a media release from Steele police, officers went to the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street early Friday after getting a call about a man being shot in the head.

The man, who was a store employee, is in stable condition, police said.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of assault first degree, armed criminal action, robbery 1st degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. The juvenile was turned over to Pemiscot County juvenile authorities.

Police said Stewart was arrested in Caruthersville on a warrant in the case and that there is no bond on the warrant.

