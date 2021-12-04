Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two arrested in Missouri shooting

A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a store in Steele, Mo., authorities said Saturday.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at a store in Steele, Mo., authorities said Saturday.

James O. Stewart, 30, of Steele and the juvenile, whose name was not released, were arrested in the case.

According to a media release from Steele police, officers went to the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street early Friday after getting a call about a man being shot in the head.

The man, who was a store employee, is in stable condition, police said.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of assault first degree, armed criminal action, robbery 1st degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. The juvenile was turned over to Pemiscot County juvenile authorities.

Police said Stewart was arrested in Caruthersville on a warrant in the case and that there is no bond on the warrant.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trumann man died Thursday night when the wheel from an oncoming vehicle flew off and crashed...
Wheel flies into man’s windshield, killing him
Arkansas State Police have now opened a sexual assault investigation into a Crittenden County...
ASP opens criminal investigation into police chief in sexual assault case
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Jonesboro police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in the area around Marion...
Crews respond to crash at Marion Berry
A Stone County woman was killed and four others were hurt Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
St. Jude Marathon
St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend raises over $12 million to help children battling diseases
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting