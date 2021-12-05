A-State track registers strong start to season at Pitt State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAIT) - Young talent shined Friday and Saturday in Arkansas State track and field’s season opener at the Crimson and Gold Invitational.

On Friday, rookie Isabel Daines got the weekend – and her career – off to a strong start, placing sixth in the Boo Rogers Combined Events pentathlon. The Perth, Australia, native posted 3,438 points – the most by a freshman since the 2018-19 season.

Saturday saw the newest faces of the A-State track and field program steal the show, along with strong performances by veterans. The Red Wolves totaled 10 top-10 marks (7 women, 3 men), 18 top-3 finishes (14 women, 4 men) and eight event titles (7 women, 1 men) and five collegiate indoor bests (3 men, 2 women).

It all started in the women’s 5000m, Sophie Leathers became the second-fastest 5000m runner in school history, winning the event with a time of 16:49.90. Seth Waters opened up the day in the men’s 5000m, placing 12th, but moving to sixth all-time in program history with a time of 14:53.57. Jacob Pyeatt finished one spot behind him in 13th with a time of 14:55.45, which is ninth in the A-State indoor records.

A pair of young Red Wolves clocked top-10 times in the women’s 60m hurdles, as Rainee Bowers took the event with a time of 8.56, which is fifth in school history. Rookie Chelby Melvin placed third in 8.67, which is eighth in program history. Melvin also placed second in the women’s 400m with the 10th-fastest time in school history of 56.95.

Melvin’s twin sister, Cheyenne, did some record-book editing of her own, breaking a school record in the women’s 600-yard run. She finished in 1:22.13 to best a record that stood since Feb. 14, 1987 (Monika Klebe, 1:22.52).

A-State’s throwers posted a strong day, starting with Grace Flowers sweeping the shot put and weight throw. Flowers topped a 1-2-3 finish for the Red Wolves in the shot put with a throw of 15.04m (49-4.25), placing ahead of Evangelynn Harris (14.92m | 48-11.5) and Selase Samram (13.61m | 44-8.0). She later won the weight throw with a mark of 18.95m (62-2.0), with Chastery Fuamatu placing second with a best throw of 17.83m (58-6.0).

On the men’s side, freshman Jacob Tracy finished third in the shot put with a toss of 16.74m (54-11.25), moving him to 10th in program history in the event in his first outing.

Ke’Von Holder and Will Glass posted a 1-2 finish in the men’s 60m hurdles, with Holder just one-hundredth of a second from matching his personal best and Glass finishing in 8.09.

A-State’s trio of Sydney Lane, Allie Hensley and Camryn Newton-Smith all finished inside the top 5 in the women’s high jump, with Lane and Hensley finishing first and second. Lane won with a clearance of 1.70m (5-7.0), while Hensley and Newton-Smith each cleared 1.67m (5-5.75). In the horizontal jumps, Johnaya Givens won the women’s triple jump with a mark of 12.13m (39-9.75).

Bradley Jelmert registered an indoor best in the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.20m (17-0.75) to place third. Rookie Grace Shaffer posted a strong start to her career, placing fifth with a height of 3.81m (12-6.0).

Kayla Wade closed out the day strong for the Scarlet and Black, finishing fourth in the women’s 3000m with a time of 10:06.05, which was good enough to crack the A-State indoor top 10 in the event, ranking ninth all-time.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action following the holiday break, resuming the 2021-22 indoor season in Iowa City at the Hawkeye Invitational on Jan. 14-15.

SOCIAL MEDIA

