Arkansas State basketball improves to 5-2, knocks off Central Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State men’s basketball team had a season-high four players score in double figures and posted a season-best .566 field goal percentage as it topped Central Arkansas 95-82 Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves won their second straight game and improved their record to 5-2 with the victory, while UCA saw its record move to 1-8. A-State claimed its eighth consecutive win against the Bears and now stands 4-1 on its home court this season.

Junior guard Desi Sills and freshman forward Norchad Omier both posted a team-high 19 points, while sophomore guard Caleb Fields and senior guard Marquis Eaton added 18 and 12, respectively. Fields finished with his highest point total this year, which included a perfect 9-of-9 performance at the free throw line, and dished out a game-high six assists.

Led by Omier’s season-high 13 rebounds, A-State outrebounded UCA 37-24. In the process, he posted his third double-double this year and the 18th of his career. The Bears shot 46 percent from the field and ended the game with 14 assists to the Red Wolves’ 20.

Eaton was responsible for three of those assists for A-State, giving him 399 for his career as he moved past Brian Reaves (1990-93) for the third-most in school history.

The game’s first six minutes featured four ties and four lead changes, but Arkansas State took the lead for good when it went on 8-0 run to break an 11-11 tie. Its lead swelled to as much as 22 points two different times in the first half before taking a 51-35 advantage into the break.

The Red Wolves not only scored a season-high 95 points and recorded its highest shooting percentage of the season, they also finished the outing with their most three-point field goals (9) and free throws (26) made this year. They scored at least 95 points in a non-conference game against a Division I opponent for just the fourth time since 2010 and the first time since defeating Lehigh 97-89 on Nov. 27, 2016.

Trailing 66-47 with 12:55 remaining, UCA went on a 16-5 run over the next six minutes to pull within 71-63, but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. Sills hit a three-point shot at that point to start a 7-0 A-State run that pushed the lead back to 15 points at the 6:27 mark.

UCA was led by two players scoring in double figures, including junior guard Darious Hill with a game-high 30 points. Hill also finished with a team-best nine rebounds.

Arkansas State is set to begin a three-game road stretch, starting with a Wednesday, Dec. 8, contest at Arkansas Pine-Bluff that is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. Every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AstateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

