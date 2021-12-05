Energy Alert
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday

There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system could bring strong, damaging winds, heavy rains, with the possibility of severe weather Sunday evening into early Monday.

According to Region 8 Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, there is a low threat for severe weather but a threat nonetheless.

“The main threat will be strong, damaging winds but we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado,” Castleberry said.

There is also the possibility of some flash flooding, especially due to how dry the ground currently is.

A cold front will start to move in from the northwest and should act as a focal point for the storms to develop, Castleberry said.

As for timing, Castleberry said the storms should move into Southeast Missouri between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday and head south.

A storm system should move into southeast Missouri around 10 p.m. to midnight, northeast...
A storm system should move into southeast Missouri around 10 p.m. to midnight, northeast Arkansas from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. and into the Delta between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The storms are expected to dump heavy rains in the area by early Monday morning and should be out of the area by 5 a.m. Monday.

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rains into the area by 2 a.m. Monday, with the...
A storm system is expected to bring heavy rains into the area by 2 a.m. Monday, with the possibility of severe weather.

