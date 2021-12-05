BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system could bring strong, damaging winds, heavy rains, with the possibility of severe weather Sunday evening into early Monday.

According to Region 8 Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, there is a low threat for severe weather but a threat nonetheless.

“The main threat will be strong, damaging winds but we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado,” Castleberry said.

There is also the possibility of some flash flooding, especially due to how dry the ground currently is.

A cold front will start to move in from the northwest and should act as a focal point for the storms to develop, Castleberry said.

As for timing, Castleberry said the storms should move into Southeast Missouri between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday and head south.

A storm system should move into southeast Missouri around 10 p.m. to midnight, northeast Arkansas from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. and into the Delta between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Source: KAIT-TV)

The storms are expected to dump heavy rains in the area by early Monday morning and should be out of the area by 5 a.m. Monday.

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rains into the area by 2 a.m. Monday, with the possibility of severe weather. (Source: KAIT-TV)

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

- OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

facebook.com/region8news

facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

facebook.com/ZachHolderWeather

facebook.com/MeteorologistAaronCastleberry

TWITTER:

twitter.com/region8news

twitter.com/ryanvaughan

twitter.com/ZachHolderWx

twitter.com/WXAaronJC

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.