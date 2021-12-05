BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system could bring strong, damaging winds, heavy rains, with the possibility of severe weather Sunday evening into early Monday.
According to Region 8 Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, there is a low threat for severe weather but a threat nonetheless.
“The main threat will be strong, damaging winds but we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado,” Castleberry said.
There is also the possibility of some flash flooding, especially due to how dry the ground currently is.
A cold front will start to move in from the northwest and should act as a focal point for the storms to develop, Castleberry said.
As for timing, Castleberry said the storms should move into Southeast Missouri between 10 p.m. and midnight Sunday and head south.
The storms are expected to dump heavy rains in the area by early Monday morning and should be out of the area by 5 a.m. Monday.
