Children get a free shopping spree for the holidays

Jonesboro chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and Rotary Club sponsor “Shop with a Cop”
Jonesboro Rotary Club and Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police partner for Shop with a Cop.(KAIT)
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many smiles and excitement as children were given a free shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The Jonesboro Rotary Club and Fraternal Order of Police sponsored 50 children to participate in “Shop with a Cop.”

ONE OF OUR FAVORITE DAYS OF THE YEAR....SHOP WITH A COP! We'll be posting a few rounds of pics this evening from today's event so stay tuned for more.......

Posted by Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 on Saturday, December 4, 2021

During the event, kids were able to shop for items of their choice to take back home.

As Christmas nears and people are still seeing the effects of the pandemic, officers have their own reasons for giving back.

“I just do this to help the community and help everybody and try to make the community a better place,” Officer Justin McMillen said.

Some children were surprised to have been able to shop with an officer.

There was over $8,000 raised to assist in children being able to shop.

Children and officers alike are looking forward to doing this again.

