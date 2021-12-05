Energy Alert
Napier, Lewis lead Ragin Cajuns to first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship; next stop ... New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker...
Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) evades a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker Logan Doublin (40) before scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Sun Belt Conference championship NCAA college football game against Appalachian State in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Outgoing head coach Billy Napier and former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis helped lead No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette to its first-ever outright Sun Belt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Cajun Field.

The Ragin Cajuns (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) defeated Appalachian State (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt), 24-16.

Lewis was 15-of-30 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 43 yards and another score. He was named the game’s MVP.

Running back Emani Bailey led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Cajuns learned on Sunday, Dec. 5, that they will face Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl.

Napier, who has been hired as Florida’s next head coach, will not coach the bowl game.

