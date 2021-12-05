Survey: Half of Missouri teachers consider leaving the profession ‘often’ or ‘very often’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than half of Missouri teachers who responded to a recent educator wellness survey say they consider leaving the profession “often” or “very often.”

The Missouri State Teachers Association recently surveyed 2,800 teachers across the state, releasing findings from its 2021 Missouri Educator Wellness Survey earlier this week.

The survey found around 51% of teachers who responded consider leaving the profession “often” or “very often,” 30% consider leaving the profession “sometimes,” and less than 20% “rarely” or “never” consider leaving the profession.

MSTA officials say the COVID-19 challenges have presented many challenges for teachers and frustration has built for educators who worked through the pandemic with limited resources.

Other notable findings from the survey include:

62% of teachers say their job is more stressful this year than last year

83% of teachers frequently or almost always feel stressed

74% of teachers say their work is quite or extremely meaningful

MSTA plans to discuss these findings at an upcoming School Wellness Symposium, which runs from Dec. 6-7 at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia, Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.