Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices tumble nearly 6 cents

It costs Arkansas motorists much less to fill their rides than it did a week ago, and analysts...
It costs Arkansas motorists much less to fill their rides than it did a week ago, and analysts predict prices will continue to plummet.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It costs Arkansas motorists much less to fill their rides than it did a week ago, and analysts predict prices will continue to plummet.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 5.7 cents in the past week to an average of $2.94. That’s 12.3 cents less than drivers paid last month but still $1.08 a gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline fell 5.3 cents in the last week to $3.34/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributed the decline to “continued anxiety over the omicron variant and because some countries have begun issuing lockdowns, keeping motorists in some countries from consuming as much fuel.”

While some parts of the United States are seeing what he called “hefty” price declines, much of the rest of the country is lagging behind.

“But, we will see precipitous declines in the next week or two as stations continue to sell through higher priced inventory before slowly lowering their prices,” De Haan said. “It’s not impossible given the conditions that price wars, where stations lower their price significantly, could emerge as stations now have considerable room to lower prices.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
Two arrested in Missouri shooting
Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Shawn Vega, 33, is wanted for a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Man wanted in Poplar Bluff for parole violation
Police investigate armed robbery
Comedian Jim Gaffigan has added a stop in Arkansas to his upcoming Fun Tour.
Jim Gaffigan tour coming to Arkansas
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.