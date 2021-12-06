Arkansas women’s basketball rebounds with win over California

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Women’s Basketball (7-2) bounced back inside Bud Walton Arena on Sunday afternoon, earning a 84-67 victory over Pac-12 opponent Cal (6-2).

Arkansas’ offense finally got going from deep, hitting seven of their 17 three balls, good for 41 percent. The Hogs also hit 29 of their 32 free throws, their most free throws made in a game since the Hogs made 30 against Baylor last season (12/6/20).

Makayla Daniels was the star of the show on Sunday, going for a career-high 32 points against the Golden Bears. Daniels scorched the nets, hitting 11 of her 15 shots, while also making four of her six long balls. The junior guard put up the first 30 point game by a Hog since Amber Ramirez hung 35 on Alabama last season (2/28/21).

TURNING POINT

The visiting Golden Bears’ defense came out of the gates hot, forcing eight Razorback turnovers in the first 10 minutes and securing a three-point lead. It was in the second quarter that Daniels made her move. The third-year guard scored 16 points in the second frame, going a perfect 5-5 shooting with two shots from deep and 4-4 on free throws. The big second quarter gave Arkansas a seven-point advantage at halftime.

With Daniels picking apart Cal’s defense, the Razorbacks settled in, giving up just three turnovers in the second half as opposed to the 12 they committed in the first half. Daniels poured in 14 more points in the final 20 minutes and got some help from Erynn Barnum and Sasha Goforth who combined for 16 points in the second half. Arkansas outscored Cal 44-34 in the second half and got back in the win column.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Goforth put together a solid stat line with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Amber Ramirez was a beast on the glass, going for a career-best 11 rebounds.

Erynn Barnum was a distributor in this one, dishing a career-best four assists in the game.

Samara Spencer provided a punch again, going for nine points on 50 percent shooting.

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena Thursday to take on Jackson State. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and that game can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

