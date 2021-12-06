Energy Alert
Temperatures Swinging From Below to Above Average

December 7th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Cold temperatures continue for a couple more days before we go back to warmer weather to end the week. Highs in the 40s today, 50s tomorrow, and 60s/70s to end the week. We’ll get a round of clouds today, but we won’t get any rain. Clouds increase on Thursday with the chance of a few sprinkles. The best rain chances have picked up and may arrive Friday into Friday night. That would mean a drier Saturday. It would also mean the colder air behind the front arrives earlier. We go from the 70s to the 50s over the weekend.

Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (12/6)
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Sunday Evening Forecast (12/5/21)
Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast (12/6/21)
