Temperatures Swinging From Below to Above Average

Cold temperatures continue for a couple more days before we go back to warmer weather to end the week. Highs in the 40s today, 50s tomorrow, and 60s/70s to end the week. We’ll get a round of clouds today, but we won’t get any rain. Clouds increase on Thursday with the chance of a few sprinkles. The best rain chances have picked up and may arrive Friday into Friday night. That would mean a drier Saturday. It would also mean the colder air behind the front arrives earlier. We go from the 70s to the 50s over the weekend.

