Dec. 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Many of you may have been woken up by rain and storms Sunday night, but the rain is moving out early Monday morning.

Behind the front we will start to clear out on for Monday. Highs struggle to get out of the 40s to begin next week.

By the end of the week, we are back above normal with temperatures in the 60s

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

New stricter travel rules start today for passengers coming into the United States.

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

Chronic Wasting Disease was found in deer in Southeast Arkansas. We’ll tell you what you need to do to safely enjoy your hunt.

A spot in the finale is one the line for mid-southerner Wendy Moten this week on “The Voice.”

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

