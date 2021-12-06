Energy Alert
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chronic Wasting Disease was found in deer in Southeast Arkansas.

The disease causes a breakdown of brain tissue in deer, and deer, ultimately, die from the disease.

It takes about 16 months for the disease to kill a deer which is what makes the spread so rapid.

AJ Riggs from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that testing deer meat before consumption is recommended.

“When CWD reaches a high prevalence rate in a population it is known to cause population declines,” AJ Riggs said.

Currently, there is no direct research linking the disease to humans.

To get your meat tested you can visit any locations around the state.

