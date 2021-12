Jim Gaffigan tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedian Jim Gaffigan has added a stop in Arkansas to his upcoming Fun Tour.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Gaffigan will appear at 7 p.m. March 31.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, and range in price from $39.75 to $79.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at tickmaster.com or the arena box office.

