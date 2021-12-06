Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
Two arrested in Missouri shooting
Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the...
Missouri reports 1st case of COVID-19 omicron variant
FILE - Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Proposed bill could require new drivers to take driver's education course
Missouri lawmaker proposes bill requiring new drivers to complete a driver’s education program
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas groups discuss abortion case before Supreme Court
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he’ll call the Legislature back into session...
Arkansas governor to call special session on tax cut plan