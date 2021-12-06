Man killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 63-year-old Searcy man died when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned, landing in a ditch.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, on State Highway 36 in White County.

James L. Gaines was eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet when he ran off the roadway on the right.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Gaines overcorrected then crossed both lanes of traffic before leaving the road on the left.

His vehicle then overturned before striking a tree. His Chevy came to a final stop in a roadside ditch.

