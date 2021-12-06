Mo. Gov. Parson recommends wage increase for all state employees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday, December 6, that he recommends a 5.5 percent Cost of Living Adjustment and a $15 per hour minimum base pay for all state employees across state government.

“With many positions across state government facing turnover rates anywhere from 10-100 percent and vacancy rates from 30-100 percent, it is past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce, which remains one of the lowest paid the nation,” Governor Parson said. “Our direct care and front line staff often make less than entry-level retail positions. These public servants have tough jobs and rarely receive the thanks they deserve, and communities all across the state rely on them everyday.”

According to Office of Communications the recommendation will be included in Gov. Parson’s Supplemental Budget request that will be introduced at the beginning of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session.

General Assembly is required to approve the salary adjustment before it goes into effect.

January 1, 2022 is when state employees will receive a two percent COLA increase.

The Office of Communications said state employees would receive an additional 5.5 percent COLA increase if Gov. Parson’s FY 2022 supplemental budget gets passes early.

Also the individuals that are receiving under $15 per hour will get an increase as well.

The FY 22 supplemental budget pay plan proposal would cost $91 million, including $52 million in general revenue.

“Veterans home care attendants, residential aids for vulnerable children, and highway workers are among the lowest paid state workers, yet they are critical to maintaining state services and increasing the quality of life for all Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “These pay increases are necessary for our team members who provide dedicated service to Missourians day in and day out, and we are calling on the General Assembly to help us make these critical investments in our state workforce.”

Governor Parson’s Fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget recommendation includes:

5.5 percent COLA increase for all state employees

Increases to $15 per hour for any state employee making below that threshold

Increases to address compression issues between pay grades after base pay increases to $15 per hour

“I recognize the urgency and support an early supplemental,” Missouri House of Representatives Budget Chair Cody Smith said. “This will ensure that the state is able to retain talented employees who will continue providing essential services to the citizens of our state.”

The 5.5 percent COLA increase is based on the average increase of four general structure adjustment economic indicators:

Consumer Price Index for the Midwest – 6.4 percent

Employment Cost Index – 4.3 percent

World at Work Salary Budget Increases – 2.9 percent

Personal Income – 8.3 percent

“Despite regular pay increases, Missouri’s state employees continue to rank among the lowest paid in the country,” Missouri Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman said. “This pay plan proposal will raise the minimum base pay, reduce pay compression, and ensure Missouri is able to recruit and retain talented and dedicated public servants.”

