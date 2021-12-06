Energy Alert
Much Colder Today

December 6th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Rain moves out quickly this morning and skies clear. Temperatures continue to drop into the 40s and stay there for the rest of the day. We’ll wake up in the 20s Tuesday morning and only get to the 40s later in the afternoon. 60s and 70s return for Thursday and Friday before another drop in temperatures. We’ll once again have to watch for severe weather late Friday into Saturday morning. Today, Thursday, and Friday look windy.

