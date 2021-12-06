Police investigate armed robbery

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is needing your help to find a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred at the First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas on Keiser Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

According to CID Captain Jerry Hamilton, no shots were fired by the suspect, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect left the building on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, but Hamilton said it’s unclear if the suspect took off in a vehicle.

Police are currently investigating to find a description of the suspect and a possible vehicle.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Osceola Police at (870) 563-5213.

