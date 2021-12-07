Energy Alert
$125K grant goes toward fighting alcohol sales to minors in Tennessee

(unsplash.com)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has awarded a grant to combat underage drinking across the state.

The $125,000 grant for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) will target anyone who sells to minors and those who are underage and try to purchase alcohol.

The initiative will also increase compliance in communities across the state with high alcohol-related traffic fatalities. THSO says alcohol-impaired driving fatalities for both 2019 and 2020 were up across the state from previous years.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

