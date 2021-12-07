Arkansas State baseball announces winter camp dates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State baseball announced Monday that registration for 2022 Tommy Raffo Baseball Winter Camps is now open.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Raffo and his staff are set to conduct the 2022 High School Prospect Camp for players in grades 9-12. Check-in is set for 8 a.m., while the camp will run from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per camper.

The Winter Youth specialty camp, for boys ages 7-11 is set for Monday, Jan. 17. The youth hitting session will run from 9 a.m.-Noon, while the pitching and defense session will go from 1:15-4 p.m. The cost for each camp session is $75, and players can attend both sessions for only $120.

Raffo, along with assistants Alan Dunn, Rick Guarno and volunteer assistant Zach George, will be instructing at the camps. Each camper must bring a hat, glove, helmet, bat and suitable baseball attire (cleats, baseball pants). Catchers should also bring catching gear.

Campers will experience a variety of drill instruction and game participation, which will be build and maintain successful offensive and defensive fundamental skills.

All camps will be held at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, sessions will be moved to the Student Activity Center.

For more information and to register, visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

Arkansas State University Baseball Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

