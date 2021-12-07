Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at UAPB Wednesday

A-State visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the first time as the two teams square off Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on the UAPB Sports Network (online) and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State plays back-to-back non-conference games against two different in-state Division I opponents for the first time in program history (vs Central Arkansas, at Arkansas-Pine Bluff). A-State is 40-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 10-straight games when reaching 75 points. The Red Wolves are 20-3, 4-0 this season, in the last 23 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

Desi Sills leads the Sun Belt with 2.0 steals per game. The last A-State player to average more than 2.0 steals per game was Dereke Tipler in the 2005-06 season with 76 steals in 29 games (2.62 steals/game). Marquis Eaton is 75 points away from Maurice Miller (1946-50) for 8th on the all-time scoring list in program history. A-State is among four teams that can lay claim to having two players with 200 or more assists over the last two-plus seasons.

In 36 games played from 2016-19, Christian Willis was 10-of-38 (.263) from 3-point range, but in his last 61 games, he is 56-125 (.448) beyond the arc. Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 56-71 (.441).

A-State and UAPB meet for the second consecutive season and only second time since 2005. A-State leads the series 5-1 after the Golden Lions came away with a 75-74 win at First National Bank Arena last season. After playing the first meeting in the series in 1967, the two teams did not play one another until the 2001-03 seasons. The Red Wolves carry a 31-8 mark against SWAC schools and Wednesday’s game is the first of back-to-back games against a SWAC opponent.

