Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at Utah State Wednesday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State looks to halt a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, traveling to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State. Wednesday’s contest at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum will mark the highest elevation of the season for A-State at approximately 4,770 feet above sea level. The game will be streamed live on UtahStateAggies.com and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 95.3 The Ticket. Tipoff is at 7:00pm.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 762-591 all-time record (.563) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

Arkansas State hits the road to face another first-time opponent in Utah State. The Aggies are 4-3 overall and riding a two-game winning streak, defeating Southeastern Louisiana (73-71 in Hammond - 11/27) and Dixie State (81-64 in Logan - 12/1). USU was scheduled to take on UTEP on Saturday in El Paso, but the game was canceled.

Utah State was picked to finish 11th in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. Kaylin Randhawa, a transfer from Pacific, leads the Aggies in scoring (17.9), steals (2.1) and free-throw shooting (88.4%) while leading the Mountain West in free throws made (38). As a team, USU is third in the MWC in 3-point field goals per game (7.7) as well as 3-point field goal defense (28.7%).

Trinitee Jackson recorded her fourth double-double of the season, but Arkansas State could not overcome a feisty Northwestern State team, falling 80-76 to the Lady Demons on Dec. 2 in Jonesboro. A-State led by as much as 13 in the back-and-forth affair, but a late push put NSU over the top.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
Firefighter hit by another car while working crash
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old man is in custody after police said he opened fire on a high school parking lot.
Man arrested following school parking lot shooting
The trial for the man charged in the 2020 death of a construction worker in Poinsett County...
Trial begins for man charged in construction worker’s death

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at UAPB Wednesday
Morgan is the first Razorback to receive the Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of the...
Arkansas LB Grant Morgan wins 2021 Burlsworth Trophy
Arkansas State baseball announces winter camp dates
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman argues a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Pittman, Anderson named AFCA Region Coaches of the Year