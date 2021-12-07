Arkansas State women’s basketball plays at Utah State Wednesday

Arkansas State looks to halt a three-game losing streak on Wednesday, traveling to Logan, Utah, to face Utah State. Wednesday’s contest at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum will mark the highest elevation of the season for A-State at approximately 4,770 feet above sea level. The game will be streamed live on UtahStateAggies.com and can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 95.3 The Ticket. Tipoff is at 7:00pm.

The 2021-22 campaign marks the program’s 48th season, with the Red Wolves amassing a 762-591 all-time record (.563) dating back to the inaugural 1974-75 season. A-State is the winningest program among current Sun Belt Conference members.

Arkansas State hits the road to face another first-time opponent in Utah State. The Aggies are 4-3 overall and riding a two-game winning streak, defeating Southeastern Louisiana (73-71 in Hammond - 11/27) and Dixie State (81-64 in Logan - 12/1). USU was scheduled to take on UTEP on Saturday in El Paso, but the game was canceled.

Utah State was picked to finish 11th in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll. Kaylin Randhawa, a transfer from Pacific, leads the Aggies in scoring (17.9), steals (2.1) and free-throw shooting (88.4%) while leading the Mountain West in free throws made (38). As a team, USU is third in the MWC in 3-point field goals per game (7.7) as well as 3-point field goal defense (28.7%).

Trinitee Jackson recorded her fourth double-double of the season, but Arkansas State could not overcome a feisty Northwestern State team, falling 80-76 to the Lady Demons on Dec. 2 in Jonesboro. A-State led by as much as 13 in the back-and-forth affair, but a late push put NSU over the top.

