Bassett resident concerned about overpass

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The condition of an I-55 overpass in Mississippi County has brought concern to a Bassett resident.

William Carlew of Bassett lives off the interstate near the Highway 181 overpass, and he said the patches, cracks, and possibly developing potholes could be hazardous to drivers.

“It’s rough and there are no lines on the road up there, so they get in the middle of the road to find a spot to drive on,” Carlew said.

Carlew added the overpass has been “patched numerous times”, but “pieces of asphalt and concrete keep coming up.”

He fears the worst-case scenario for people who travel over and under the overpass.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 for answers.

District Engineer Brad Smithee said the bridge can only either be patched up or they can schedule a “major rehabilitation or reconfiguration of the structure.”

Smithee added he has a bridge superintendent that routinely visits Mississippi County, and they will take a closer look at the overpass to see if it’s a cosmetic issue or will it need structural repair.

