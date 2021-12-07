Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bassett resident concerned about overpass

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The condition of an I-55 overpass in Mississippi County has brought concern to a Bassett resident.

William Carlew of Bassett lives off the interstate near the Highway 181 overpass, and he said the patches, cracks, and possibly developing potholes could be hazardous to drivers.

“It’s rough and there are no lines on the road up there, so they get in the middle of the road to find a spot to drive on,” Carlew said.

Carlew added the overpass has been “patched numerous times”, but “pieces of asphalt and concrete keep coming up.”

He fears the worst-case scenario for people who travel over and under the overpass.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 for answers.

District Engineer Brad Smithee said the bridge can only either be patched up or they can schedule a “major rehabilitation or reconfiguration of the structure.”

Smithee added he has a bridge superintendent that routinely visits Mississippi County, and they will take a closer look at the overpass to see if it’s a cosmetic issue or will it need structural repair.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
Two arrested in Missouri shooting
Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Jim Tice and his grandson Cole Long
Passerby saves baby from choking
Baylee Haskins saved a man's life after an ATV crash.
Hero student speaks on saving man’s life
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash