Dec. 7: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

We’ll wake up in the 20s Tuesday morning and only get to the 40s later in the afternoon. 60s and 70s return for Thursday and Friday before another drop in temperatures.

We’ll once again have to watch for severe weather late Friday into Saturday morning. Today, Thursday, and Friday look windy.

News Headlines

A recent report from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) indicated 19 school districts in the state were experiencing 50 or more COVID-19 cases. The report also includes several northeastern districts including Cave City, Batesville, and Concord.

A neighbor in Beebe is spreading some holiday cheer, making this Christmas special for children in the community.

The trial for the man charged in the 2020 death of a construction worker in Poinsett County begins this week.

Jim Tice and his grandson Cole were on their way to a duck hunt when they were called into action. A 3-month-old baby not being able to breathe lead Cole to save the day.

