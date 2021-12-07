Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fatal crash, chemical spill causes I-40 closure near Forrest City

I-40 Chemical Spill
I-40 Chemical Spill(Forrest City Fire Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Emergency crews are still working to clear a chemical spill on I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas after a fatal accident Tuesday morning.

One person died in the crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the chemical is calcium carbide. It’s a flammable substance used to create acetylene gas in steel manufacturing and metal cutting, according to the New Jersey Department of Health Fact Sheet.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. We are working to learn more information from ARDOT.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 247 until the spill is cleared.

All westbound lanes are blocked and be closed for several hours.

Officials say evacuations of homes and residents are not required.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
Firefighter hit by another car while working crash
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old man is in custody after police said he opened fire on a high school parking lot.
Man arrested following school parking lot shooting
The trial for the man charged in the 2020 death of a construction worker in Poinsett County...
Trial begins for man charged in construction worker’s death

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Joshua Duggar.
Prosecution rests in Josh Duggar child pornography trial
Live COVID-19 coverage
WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)
Arkansas lawmakers meeting to take up income tax cut plan
12-6-21 Region 8 News at 10
12-6-21 Region 8 News at 10