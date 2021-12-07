Firefighter dies after being struck by vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 firefighter has died while working on the job.

According to the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department, volunteer firefighter Wes Adams of the Sedgwick Fire Department died Tuesday, Dec. 7 after being in critical condition following an incident on Monday, Dec. 6.

According to Sedgwick Assistant Fire Chief Heath Ring, volunteer firefighter Wes Adams was struck by another car while working a three-car crash on Highway 67.

Adams was then airlifted to St. Bernards in Jonesboro.

The incident is under investigation and no names have yet been released.

