Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Firefighter hit by another car while working crash

(Gray Television)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 firefighter has been struck while working on the job.

According to a Facebook post by the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Wes Adams of the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department was struck by another vehicle while working a crash at Highway 63.

Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the scene.

We are currently working on getting information on this incident and we will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
Two arrested in Missouri shooting
Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

$125K grant goes toward fighting alcohol sales to minors in Tennessee
Highway 181/I-55 Overpass
Bassett resident concerned about overpass
Overpass concerns resident
Bassett resident concerned about overpass
Hero student speaks on saving man's life
Hero student speaks on saving man’s life