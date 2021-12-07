Firefighter hit by another car while working crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 firefighter has been struck while working on the job.

According to a Facebook post by the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Wes Adams of the Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department was struck by another vehicle while working a crash at Highway 63.

Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the scene.

We are currently working on getting information on this incident and we will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.